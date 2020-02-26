Iranian animation ‘Tangle’ wins Russia’s top award

Iran’s cinematic work ‘Tangle’, directed by Maliheh Gholamzadeh, received the best film award at the 15th International Orthodox Film Festival (Vstrecha) in Obninsk, Russia.

A total number of 300 films from 18 countries took part in the Russian festival.

The seven-minute animation narrates the story of people who lose their homes in wars and are forced to leave all their memories and loved ones behind, IRNA wrote.

‘Tangle’ has previously won the best animated short movie and best director at the 11th edition of the Iran Independent Animation Celebration.

Previously, Iranian film 'The Songs of My Land', directed by Abbas Rafei and produced by Amir-Hossein Sharifi, received three awards at the 11th edition of the Russian festival.