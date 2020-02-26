RSS
0856 GMT February 26, 2020

News ID: 266192
Published: 0351 GMT February 26, 2020

'Barca barely tickled us': Gattuso revels in Napoli's CL showing

'Barca barely tickled us': Gattuso revels in Napoli's CL showing
GETTY IMAGES

Barcelona "barely tickled" Napoli, according to Gennaro Gattuso, who praised his team's performance in its 1-1 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Dries Mertens equaled Napoli's all-time scoring record to put the home side ahead before Antoine Griezmann salvaged toothless Barca a draw approaching the hour mark in the opening leg of the last-16 tie, goal.com reported.

Napoli – disciplined and compact in defense – was unfortunate not to take more from the showdown as Lionel Messi and Barca struggled at Stadio San Paolo.

"Since [Barca coach Quique] Setien arrived, they systematically push five or six players into attack, they don't just pass and that's it," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia.

"They force you to defend deep and we had to play like that, because if there were spaces back there, they could really hurt us.

"I think they barely grazed us tonight, they hardly had a single shot on goal. They could've been there all night and not scored, but we conceded after one single error. They didn't hurt us, it barely tickled."

Mertens put Napoli ahead with a curling effort in the 30th minute after some relentless pressing from team-mate Piotr Zielinski.

"We could've done better on a few counter-attacks, but the team did what we had to do. We allowed them very few opportunities," Gattuso said.

"I am a little disappointed that we didn't create more playing out from the back and in possession, but a little fatigue can happen when you work so hard throughout. Unfortunately, you can't make a single mistake against Barcelona.

"Naturally, qualification is wide open, we will have time to prepare for the second leg and know they will be missing Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal, as they'll be suspended.

"It's our duty to go there and play for qualification. Napoli has many strong players, Barcelona has something more, but if we play with focus then we can have our chances."

 

 

 

 

 

   
