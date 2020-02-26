Zarif: Trump confessed Iran hates Daesh, US ‘has taken’ Syrian oil

A US soldier sits atop an armored vehicle at a US-led coalition base on the outskirts of Ras al-Ain town in Syria's Hasakeh Province near the Turkish border on Oct. 6, 2019.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif underscored a confession by US President Donald Trump that the Islamic Republic hates the Daesh terrorist group, and that the presence of American forces in Syria was for plundering the Arab country's oil resources.

Zarif made the remarks on Tuesday in a tweet accompanied by a video clip that showed Trump making a confession about the US troops withdrawal after they "have taken the oil" in Syria, Press TV reported.

Trump has a long history of calling for the US to "take the oil" in the Middle East, in Iraq and Syria in particular.

In October last year, after ordering the withdrawal of American forces from Syria, Trump said he wanted the US firm ExxonMobil to go to the Arab country to tap its oil.

Trump said on October 27 that he’s interested in making a deal with ExxonMobil or another energy company to tap Syrian oil reserves.

“What I intend to do, perhaps, is make a deal with an ExxonMobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly...and spread out the wealth,” cnbc.com quoted him as saying at the time.

Trump had identified Syria’s oil as a US national security priority and had committed to deploying troops to protect the country’s reserves even as he was pulling troops from Syria’s northern regions.

He said US troops would remain in Syria to secure "massive" oil reserves and even put up "a hell of a fight" against any force that tried to take them.

But any oil in both countries belongs to their governments, and according to US law and treaties it has ratified, seizing it would be pillaging, a technical term for theft during wartime that is illegal under US and international law.

The US president also boasted in the footage about his country's purported fight against the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group and urged Tehran to fight the Takfiri outfit as "Iran hates ISIS," Press TV wrote.

In a post on his Twitter account, Zarif said, "Trump just admitted what we all knew: US troops in Syria to "have the oil”" adding that, "Russia, Syria, & Iran can fight ISIS, confessing, “Iran hates ISIS”".

Denouncing the US assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad last month, the top Iranian diplomat censured the so-called US counterterrorism efforts, and said Washington, instead of fighting against Daesh, "cowardly murdered" the terrorist group's number-one enemy.

On January 3, a drone strike, conducted by direct order of Trump, assassinated Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi in Arabic, and their companions outside Baghdad International Airport.

Both commanders were admired by Muslim nations for eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

Soon after Lieutenant General Soleimani’s assassination, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Washington was to face a “harsh revenge” for the atrocity.

On January 8, the IRGC unleashed volleys of ballistic missiles at the American military airbase of Ain al-Asad in Iraq’s Anbar Province, which housed US forces.