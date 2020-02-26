Rescue operation underway in flood-hit provinces

Rescue operation is underway in the western province of Lorestan where several cities were hit by floods caused by heavy rainfalls.

Iran’s Red Crescent Society said 271 relief workers have been sent to the flood-hit areas to help the people, according to IRNA.

Officials say workers are trying to repair drinking water systems damaged by the floods in 71 villages in the province.

Rainfalls in the city of Pol Dokhtar in the province have raised water levels of Kashkan River and flooding in the city.

The Red Crescent Society is on high alert in several cities and villages in western and central Iran as the heavy rain system, which entered the country from the west on Monday, is drenching communities along its path to the east.

In Lorestan, the hotspot of recent devastating floods, special measures, including evacuations of residents and construction of embankments, were taken to mitigate the impact of the downpour.

Floods also hit several cities in Hamedan Province.

About 170 bridges have been damaged in the province.

In January, several provinces in south of the country were hit by massive floods which affected thousands of people.