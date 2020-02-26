Iranian firms to participate in first Istanbul Transaction Exhibition

The First Istanbul Transaction Exhibition will be held on June 17-18 in the presence of Iranian companies.

The event will be attended by leading brands and international media in a 3,000-square-meter area in one of the largest and most important exhibition centers in the city, fabacenter.com wrote.

Iranian Center for Promotion of Ebanking and Professional Training (FABA) collaborates with the expo organizers as a consultant and business partner.

The IT event, as a specialized, technological, business-to-business (B2B) event, is a place for interaction, collaboration, and trading of banking industry activists, payment card industry, insurance, smart city, software and hardware service providers, and new technology solutions providers based on global trends.

The organizers of the exhibition have prepared 120 booths for companies.

The event is planned to be held annually in June at the Istanbul Congress Center (ICC).

The first exhibition will host various banks and companies from all over the world on June 17-18, 2020.

Istanbul Transaction Exhibition has devoted part of its capacity for startup teams related to ITE and planned to offer special facilities for their presence. Attending this event can provide them with an opportunity to conduct networking, attract investment, and participate in international markets. 36 startup teams can attend at their intended location.

ITE 2020 executives have planned 20 product introduction workshops. Thirty lecturers will also be present at the sidelines of the Istanbul Transaction Exhibition. Specific locations are also provided in the exhibition to hold B2B joint meetings at this event.

A business banquet will also be held with the participation of sponsors and exhibitors. This event will begin on the evening of June 18 and will continue for some hours. This business banquet provides an opportunity for business talks.

According to the organizers of the Istanbul Transaction Exhibition, all of the above is the first step in this event that can be enhanced and changed according to the circumstances.



