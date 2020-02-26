Iran’s petchem output growing despite US economic terrorism

Chemical and petrochemical production of Iran posted an increase on nearly two percent in the 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019 – January 20, 2020), indicating that Tehran has overpowered Washington’s pressures.

Statistics showed that 45.885 million tons of petrochemicals were produced during the period, showing a 1.9-percent compared with the corresponding figure of last year, reported Fars News Agency on Tuesday.

In this period, production of polystyrene recorded a 60-percent decline as production of polycarbonate and resin epoxy registered a 48.8- and 11.9-percent slump, respectively.

However, production of rubber styrene butadiene, polypropylene and polyethylene recorded a 19, 9.5 and 8.7 percent increase, respectively.

A manager of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said in January that close to two million tons of the latent capacities of Iran’s petrochemical complexes will become operational in the next Iranian year (to start March 20).

Describing as favorable the trend reflected by Iran’s production of petrochemicals, Jalal Mirhashemi, the NPC’s production control manager, added that over the past years, a part of the total capacity of the domestic petrochemical complexes has not been tapped.

Plans have been drawn up to use this capacity in the next year in cooperation with domestic petrochemical holdings and complexes.

He described as a priority of the NPC in coming years, removing obstacles to boosting the country’s petrochemical production capacity.

The ground can be prepared for increasing Iran’s production and exports of petrochemicals by making optimum use of the installed capacity in the domestic petrochemical industry and helping inactive units become operational, Mirhashemi said.

“By identifying production bottlenecks and removing them according to their priority, it would be possible to make maximum use of the capacity created earlier through hefty investments in the domestic petrochemical sector without the obligation of spending heavily,” he added.

In addition, he stressed, the NPC plans to take the necessary measures to increase the diversity of the country’s petrochemicals, meet the domestic need for such products and increase its share of export markets through greater coordination with the Oil Ministry, the National Iranian Gas Company as well as Iranian petrochemical complexes and holdings.