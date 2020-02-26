US soldier tests positive for covid-19 as officials warn of spread

"Ultimately we expect we will see community spread in this country. It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, on Wednesday, Presstv Reported.

This is while a US soldier tested positive for the virus called covid-19.

"A USFK soldier stationed at Camp Carroll tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time a U.S. service member has tested positive for the virus," The United States Forces Korea said in a statement. "The patient, a 23-year old male, is currently in self quarantine at his off-base residence. He visited Camp Walker on 24 Feb. and Camp Carroll 21-25 Feb. KCDC and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed."

The World Health Organization (WHO) has so far avoided categorizing the latest outbreak as a pandemic.

"The data over the past week about the spread in other countries has raised our level of concern and expectation that we are going to have community spread here," Messonnier said.

She said Tuesday that the situation has met two of the criteria for a pandemic: "the fact that this virus has caused illness -- including illness that has resulted in death -- and sustained person-to-person spread."

"As community spread is detected in more and more countries, the world moves closer towards meeting the third criteria: worldwide spread of the new virus," she said.

China's central Hubei province was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, currently affecting other countries such as South Korea and Iran.