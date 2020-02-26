RSS
0858 GMT February 26, 2020

News ID: 266212
Published: 0623 GMT February 26, 2020

Mexican Open Nadal beat Andujar in first round

Mexican Open Nadal beat Andujar in first round

Rafael Nadal has launched his bid to reclaim the world number one ranking after easing to a straight-sets victory over compatriot, Pablo Andujar, in the first round of the Mexican Open.

Top-seeded Nadal started the match slow after dropping his opening serve, but quickly broke back, and went on a 5-game run, to clinch the set 6-3, Presstv Reported.

The second set proved to be one-way traffic for Nadal, as the two-time Acapulco champion broke Andujar in the first game, and never looked back, to wrap up the tie at 6-2, after one hour and 32 minutes.

Nadal, who is looking to take back the top spot in the ATP Rankings from Novak Djokovic, will next take on another Serbian, Miomir Kecmanovic.

If the Spaniard takes the title this week, Djokovic must at least reach the semi-finals at the Dubai Open to remain as the world number one.

 
 
   
