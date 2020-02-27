RSS
1205 GMT February 27, 2020

News ID: 266225
Published: 0757 GMT February 27, 2020

Iran always supported talks to end Yemen war

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said on Wednesday that Islamic Republic of Iran has always backed dialogues to end Yemen war.

Addressing a conference on disarmament, he protested US unilateral policies, noncompliance with JCPOA and Washington's ill-wishing moves, IRNA reported.

US is a country as a permanent member of United Nations Security Council not only violates its resolution but also forces the others to do so, he said.

In response to Saudi Arabia foreign minister who criticized Iran for helping Yemen, he said that this is a war you started and continue it.

He also urged the Saudi minister not to blame others for your own mistakes and you have no right to behave the regional people as you wish and expect others not to answer you.

   
KeyWords
Yemen war
Iran
support
talks
 
