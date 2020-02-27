Leader thanks Health Minister, medical staff for bravely fighting coronavirus

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message published on Thursday appreciated the efforts by Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki, doctors, nurses, and all the medical staff of the country who are striving to fight the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ayatollah Khamenei wrote in the message that the efforts of the medical staff of the country is “invaluable” and will definitely be granted with blessings by God, IRNA reported.

Coronavirus has infected 141 and killed 22 people in Iran so far. 54 people have recovered from the disease.

Iran has temporarily shut don schools, universities, and other education center, and cancelled all the public gatherings, like concerts and sport events, to help curb the disease.