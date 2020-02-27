Pakistan says actively engaged with Iran to counter spread of coronavirus

Pakistan says it is actively engaged with the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to deal with the spread of coronavirus and the evolving situation.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday said Pakistan fully supports the efforts of Iranian authorities in managing the outbreak of the virus, IRNA reported.

“We stand in solidarity with them,” she said.

She added that the government of Pakistan at federal and provincial level is actively engaged with the government of Iran to deal with the spread of this virus and the evolving situation.

The spokesperson said our embassy and two consulates are monitoring the situation closely and are reaching out to the Pakistani community there including pilgrims and students.

She added helplines have also been established in the embassy and the consulates in Mashhad and Zahedan to provide necessary updates and assistance to the community members about the virus outbreak.

She said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has went to Balochistan and Taftan border to see what needs to be done there to further reinforce preparation and medical assistance provided to our nationals.

The official said that no decision has been take on suspension of flights with Iran so far but best every possible measure will be taken for the benefit of our nationals.

As coronavirus threatens to become a global pandemic, Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of the deadly virus on Wednesday.

“I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols and both of them are stable,” Dr Zafar Mirza said.

Meanwhile all government and private schools across Sindh, Balochistan provinces and northern city of Skardu are closed due to the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has killed over 2,800 people and infected more than 82,000 in 34 countries, although the vast majority of cases remain in China, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).