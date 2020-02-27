Coronavirus death toll mounts to 26 in Iran

Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that the coronavirus death toll mounted to 26 in Iran out of the total figure of 245 people who have been affected by the virus.

Speaking to reporters, Kianoush Jahanpour said due to the fact that the number of coronavirus tests have increased, 106 more cases have been identified, seven of them have passed away, according to IRNA.

Jahanpour said that from the new identified cases, some 38 are in Tehran, 23 in Gilan, 7 in Qom, 1 in Hamedan, 8 in Esfahan, 7 in Mazandaran, 5 in Ardebil, 3 in Alborz, 1 in Northern Khorasan, 2 in Kermanshah, 3 in Lorestan, 1 in Kordestan, 1 in Yazd, 1 in Western Azarbaijan, and 2 in Eastern Azarbaijan.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.