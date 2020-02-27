China to provide Iran with 20k coronavirus test kits, says MFA Spox

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that the Chinese government and its Red Cross society are to deliver an aid package to Iran on Friday comprising 20 thousand COVID-19 test kits.

Mousavi who was speaking in a press conference on Thursday added that Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, concurrent with the hardworking Health Ministry's endeavors, established a coronavirus fighting headquarters to pursue international dimensions of the outbreak, including supplying of medical needs, IRNA reported.

The official underlined that the ministry has followed up delivery of voluntary aid provided by friendly countries. The first package of such aid offered by Chinese government and its Red Cross society which includes 20,000 coronavirus test kits, will be handed over tomorrow, Mousavi said.

The diplomat expressed Iran's gratitude to the generous aid by Chinese government and people adding that Iran welcomes any assistant and rendering timely services which might be offered by other countries.