Government plans in place to discard tool that expedites fast extradition of criminals

In a document outlining the UK’s approach to negotiations with the EU, the government said: “The UK is not seeking to participate in the European arrest warrant as part of the future relationship.

“The agreement should instead provide for fast-track extradition arrangements, based on the EU’s surrender agreement with Norway and Iceland which came into force in 2019, but with appropriate further safeguards for individuals beyond those in the European arrest warrant”, Presstv Reported.

Under arrangements currently in effect, police forces, prosecutors and the National Crime Agency can apply for an EAW to fast track the extradition of a criminal suspect from any EU member state, and likewise EU countries can apply to the UK to return fugitives.

The European Commission has claimed that average extradition times have been reduced from one year to less than two months through the use of the EAW.

Following the EU referendum, the then NCA deputy director general, David Armond, said losing the EAW would be a “tricky” issue.

“If we can’t stay in that we’ve got to negotiate a series of new treaties with overseas territories about what extradition will look like,” he said.

When she was home secretary Theresa May argued strongly in favour of the EAW. Rejoining the warrant post Brexit, which also allows for swift extradition of foreign offenders in the UK, was put to a vote in 2014, ahead of which May said it was a vital tool for keeping Britons safe.

Stephen Doughty, a Labour MP and member of the home affairs select committee said: “It is extraordinary that the government is willing to put the security and safety of our citizens at risk – all in the name of ideological obsession – by pulling out of the European arrest warrant.

“It is also deeply irresponsible to threaten to walk away from talks in June – which would not only threaten our economy, but also our safety and security. What price are they willing to pay? Or is it all an idle threat?”

The Brexit spokesman for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Richard Martin, said: “Throughout the Brexit process police have been clear that we want to retain the capabilities of the EU tools we currently use and that remains the case.

“We will continue to work with the government and EU partners in support of a deal that maintains close cooperation – in the interests of all UK and European citizens.”

In December, Boris Johnson unveiled plans for an alternative extradition bill, to ensure “a person wanted by authorities in a trusted country for a serious crime is arrested quickly”.

The measure would also give the police powers to arrest suspects wanted for a serious crime in a non-EU country “without having to apply to a court for a warrant first”.

At the time Christine Jardine, the Lib Dem home affairs spokeswoman, said: “By throwing away the European Arrest Warrant, Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal would make the UK a haven for Europe’s worst criminals.

“The European Arrest Warrant has helped bring thousands of fugitives to justice, including murderers, terrorists and drug traffickers. Without it, thousands more will walk free.”

However, the home office also admitted a year ago that it had given up on remaining a member of the EU crime-fighting body Europol – with the arrest warrant now in line to follow.

The extradition bill is ostensibly designed to introduce fast-track arrest and extradition arrangements with “trusted” non-EU countries.

It promises to “preserve the role of the courts in extradition proceedings, which will be unaffected by this bill”.

“A wanted person will still be brought before the court within 24 hours of their arrest,” it states.

“But the current risk of absconding during the period between being encountered by the police and applying for a warrant will be removed.”