Breathing in tiny plastics from tires, clothes may be slowly killing us all

Indian schoolchildren cover their faces from heavy smog, as experts suggest human health could be damaged by microplastics. (AFP)

Scientists are increasingly concerned that breathing in tiny particles from car tires, clothing and bedding could be a major health hazard. Experts have suggested “We don’t have time to wait” to find out if inhaling micro and nanoplastics is damaging our lungs, as calls grow for urgent research to be undertaken.

Speaking exclusively to Metro.co.uk, academics warned that it would be ‘foolish to assume’ inhaling the particles will not harm humans, branding it the ‘million dollar question’.

The tiny fragments come from various plastic objects in everyday life — including curtains, carpets, rubber fragments from tires and numerous other synthetic items — and could be linked to numerous health issues, particularly around the lungs.

Results from one study on the issue are due later this year, but will only offer limited answers, experts desperately calling for more research said.

Dr. Matthew Cole, one of the academics involved, explained that the particles “might cause inflammation or tissue damage”, adding that they could also pose an increased risk for people with underlying respiratory problems.

Dr. Cole, a marine biologist who has been looking into microplastics for a decade, added “Very, very little” is known about how the material interacts with the human body, and that there were problems in telling the difference between the impact of plastic that had been inhaled and ingested.

But, he said, inhalation is ‘likely to be much higher’, highlighting a study showing that household dust dropping on to a plate at dinner time exposed people to far more plastic particles than the contaminated seafood meal being eaten.

Researchers are looking into whether plastic particles accumulate in lung tissue and cause damage and whether they could be responsible for further illnesses throughout the body — but have not ruled out it having no impact at all.

A lead researcher in the same study, Professor Barbro Melgert, said that it is ‘conceivable’ that homes collect around 6kg of microplastic dust which can reach human airways and airsacs every year.

Asked whether they are dangerous, she said: “(That is) the million dollar question.

“Based on our results using cultures of minilungs (organoids), these fibers and the stuff leaking from them inhibit lung growth.

“However, we do not know if the numbers of fibers we use for our minilungs reflect what we breathe in — that needs urgent investigations.”