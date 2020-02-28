Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini wins France’s Chevalier of Legion of Honor

Multiple award-winning actor Shahab Hosseini received France’s Chevalier of Legion of Honor during a ceremony held in the France Embassy in Tehran on Thursday.

The medal, which is the highest decoration awarded by the French government, was presented to Hosseini by French Ambassador to Tehran Philippe Thiébaud, IRNA reported.

A number of cultural figures from around the world were also present at the ceremony.

The Legion of Honor, or the National Order of the Legion of Honor, is a French order established by Napoleon Bonaparte on May 19, 1802. The Legion of Honor is the highest decoration in France.

The award aims to strengthen the status of literature and art in the world to artists who made great contribution in the development and enrichment of culture in the world.

After the prominent Iranian vocalist Shahram Nazeri, Mohammad-Reza Shajarian was the second Iranian vocalist to receive the Chevalier of the Legion of Honor. Shahram Nazeri received the honor in September 2008.

Other popular Iranian recipients of the medal include Abbas Kiarostami (filmmaker), Asghar Farhadi (filmmaker), Leila Hatami (actress), Pari Saberi (stage director) and Mohammad-Ali Sepanlou (poet).

Hosseini is the only actor in the Middle East who won the Palme d’Or for Best Actor at Cannes Film Festival 2016 for his role in the Academy Award Winner ‘The Salesman’ and the Silver Bear Award from the 61st Berlin International Film Festival for ‘A Separation’.