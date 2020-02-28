AFC to hold emergency meetings amid virus outbreak

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is to call further emergency meetings with the representatives of member associations and their leagues from both the East and West regions next week as the AFC continues to manage the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The meeting of the East Zone representatives will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday and the West Zone meeting will follow on March 7 and 8, 2020, the-afc.com reported.

Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC secretary general, said, “These are unprecedented and challenging times, but the AFC is working tirelessly to monitor the situation, including the various travel restrictions, while being in constant contact with our member associations, leagues and clubs.

“We are grateful for the support we have received from all our stakeholders, including our commercial and broadcast partners and agencies, as we try to protect the safety and well-being of all our players, officials and spectators while also ensuring the integrity of the competitions.”

The AFC has also been working with FIFA to assess the potential impact on the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Asian qualifiers matches scheduled to take place in March.

The Asian football governing body on Thursday postponed six AFC Champions League fixtures – including four matches involving Iranian clubs – which were to be played this week.