Iran’s veteran actress Malakeh Ranjbar dies at 81

Iranian veteran actress Malakeh Ranjbar died at the age of 81 after months of suffering from digestive disease.

The CEO of the Veteran Artists Institute Abbas Azimi said the funeral ceremony of the veteran actress will not be held in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, ISNA reported.

Ranjbar’s body will be laid to rest in artists section of Behesht-e Zahra cemetery on Saturday, said Azimi.

She began her cinematic career at the age of six with playing the role of Cosette in ‘Miserable’.

She is famous for playing role in series of ‘A Tale of a City’ by two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi and ‘Under the City Sky’ by Mehran Ghafourian.

Among her cinematic works are ‘Bread and Love and Motorcycle 1000’ by Abolhassan Davoodi, ‘Adam's Son, Eve's Daughter’ by Rambod Javan and ‘Marriage in the Extra Time’ by Saeid Soheili.

Her final cinematic film was ‘Sinners’ by Faramarz Qaribian.