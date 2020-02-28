United to play Austria's LASK in Europa League last 16; Inter gets Getafe

Manchester United will meet Austrian club LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Wolves were pitted against Olympiakos in Friday's draw in Nyon.

United, which lifted the trophy in 2017, is one of six former champions left in the competition. The first leg will be played in Linz on March 12 with the return a week later at Old Trafford, AFP reported.

Austrian league leader LASK made its group stage debut this season and secured a 3-1 aggregate win over Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the last 32.

Wolves progressed to the last 16 of a major European competition for the first time since finishing runner-up in the UEFA Cup in 1971-72, after overcoming Spanish struggler Espanyol.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will take on an Olympiakos team that shocked Arsenal in the last round, the Greeks advancing on away goals Thursday following a 2-1 extra-time victory in London.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers, the 2008 finalist, faces Bayer Leverkusen which dumped out Porto in a clash of two former winners of the competition.

Inter Milan, winner of the tournament in 1991, 1994 and 1998, was drawn against La Liga surprise package Getafe, conqueror of last year's Champions League semifinalists, Dutch giant Ajax.

Five-time former champion Sevilla faces a tricky tie against Roma, while 2009 winner Shakhtar Donetsk will lock horns with Wolfsburg.

The final will be played in the Polish city of Gdansk on May 27.