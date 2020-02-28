German MPs sue Merkel gov’t for ‘abetting’ Gen. Soleimani’s assassination

Eight MPs from Germany’s Left party said Thursday they had filed a criminal complaint against Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers for complicity in the US assassination of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The complaint of far-left lawmakers relates to the US Air Force’s Ramstein base in western Germany, believed to host a satellite relay station used to control American drones in the skies over Africa and the Middle East.

“The control signals for the drone attack (that hit Soleimani) can only have been transmitted via a satellite relay station on German territory, the US airbase in Ramstein,” Left party MP Alexander Neu said in a statement.

The drone strike in January in Iraq against Soleimani, a key Iranian counter terrorism general, brought Washington and Tehran to the brink of war for the second time in a year as Iran promised a severe revenge.

A copy of the criminal complaint Neu posted to his website targets Chancellor Angela Merkel, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and “other members of the federal government”.

The Left accused Merkel and her ministers of “abetting through negligence” Soleimani’s assassination.

“We cannot continue to accept that the federal government itself breaks international law by enabling and supporting the illegal US drone war,” Neu said.

Last year, a German court ruled that the government must ensure that the US respects international law in operations conducted via Ramstein.

On January 8, Iran responded to the US assassination by firing a volley of ballistic missiles at US forces based in Iraq.

Despite initial US claim that the attack resulted in no casualties, the Trump administration has since gradually announced injuries from the Iranian retaliatory attack, most recently saying that 110 US troops have suffered from “traumatic brain injuries”.

Washington has also backed down from responding to Iran's retaliatory attack despite earlier remarks by President Donald Trump that the US would "quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner" to any Iranian operation.

AFP and Press TV contributed to this story.