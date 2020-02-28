‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ to go to Santiago film festival

Iranian documentary ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’, directed by Mahmoudreza Sani, is slated to go on screen in the competition program of 6th Long and Short Film Festival of Santiago, Chile 0n March 5-8.

The Iranian documentary is currently taking part at the film market of the 70th edition of Berlin International Film Festival in Germany, IRNA reported.

The story of the film is a new narrative of Kiarostami’s point of view on life, his vision and worldview that Sani tried to portray during four years of workshops held by Kiarostami in Spain and Colombia.

Sani’s documentary has taken part in a number of international film festivals including the 9th IntimaLente Film Festival in Italy and Eurasia International Monthly Film Festival in Russia and won the best feature-length documentary award at the 4th Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay.

The Santiago Long and Short Film Festival, according to the event's organizers, is a cinematographic contest whose aim is to serve as a platform for new creators and experienced filmmakers to visualize the quality, diversity and richness of the most recent international audiovisual production, in different genres of fiction, documentary, animation, and experimental.