Fire kills five in residential building in Qom

At least five people, including a 2-year-old, were killed and 38 others wounded in the Iranian central city of Qom after a fire erupted in a residential building on early hours of Friday.

The city’s Fire Department’s spokesman Hamid Karimi said the cause of the blaze at the 228-apartment building is not still clear, IRNA reported.

Karimi said two men and two women died of smoke inhalation as they tried to escape the flames and the child died at the hospital.

He said that firefighters managed to evacuate 160 people who were trapped in their apartments when the fire broke out around 3 a.m.

Nearly all cars in the building's garage were destroyed in the fire.