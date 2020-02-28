Iran, IFRC discuss ways to combat coronavirus outbreak

Officials from Iran’s Foreign Ministry and an international humanitarian movement discussed ways to combat the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand and Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagan Chapagain exchanged views about ways to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia.

During the meeting held in the Swiss city of Geneva, the two sides also held talks about plans on how the IFRC can help deliver the necessary medical supplies to Iran, including the coronavirus diagnostic test kits and the personal protective equipment used by the medical staff, Tasnim reported.

In his remarks, Baharvand said the Islamic Republic has always tried to dissociate the humanitarian issues from political disputes, while the current US administration, particularly the US secretary of state, seeks to take political advantage of a humanitarian issue in “an immoral and unprofessional measure”, and is even spreading lies about it.

The novel coronavirus epidemic is not confined to a specific nation and could turn into a global challenge, the diplomat said, adding that therefore, it is necessary to combat it globally.

Meanwhile, China’s Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua said his country’s first batch of medical supplies aimed at fighting the novel coronavirus has arrived in the Islamic Republic.

In a Persian-language post on his Twitter account on Friday, Chang said according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the first cargo has entered Iran and more is to come.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chinese diplomat had said, five thousand coronavirus diagnostic test kits have been delivered to Iran by China’s Embassy and some Chinese companies in the Islamic Republic.

In a statement on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi outlined the measures taken by the Iranian Foreign Ministry to assist the hardworking Iranian healthcare and medical sector in the battle with the COVID-19.