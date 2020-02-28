Recent rains improved water levels in Iran reservoirs

Iranian authorities said rainfalls in February helped mark a higher average precipitation for the water year in the country.

Head of Iran’s Water Resources Management Company (WRM) said on Thursday that recent rainfalls beginning Monday and ending Wednesday increased the average peak to 172 millimeters from 165 millimeters recorded over the last water year in Iran, Press TV reported.

Mohammad Hajrasouliha said the rainfall affected major provinces in south, center and north of the country, including the provinces neighboring the capital Tehran.

A local WRM official in Tehran said that the three-day rains increased water levels in reservoirs of the province by two million cubic meters.

Seyyed Hossein Razavi said that water levels in main reservoirs in Tehran were currently around 610 million cubic meters, 25 million cubic meters higher compared with the previous year.

He also said that average precipitation in February in Tehran was nearly double the yearly figure.

Iran has seen years of dry spell before embracing waves of heavy rainfall in March last year.

That comes as the storage in water reservoirs has always been seen as a major factor for the country’s economic growth and agricultural output.