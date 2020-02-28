RSS
News ID: 266290
Published: 0541 GMT February 28, 2020

Italy's economy hit by coronavirus crisis

Italy's economy hit by coronavirus crisis

Six days after the first patient showing symptoms of the coronavirus died in Italy, the number of victims and infected people from the novel virus in the country continues to the rise. Seventeen people have died so far while 650 have been infected, most of them in the north of the country. All victims were elderly or had preexisting conditions and some 45 have recovered.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has said that the country is being harmed by misreporting abroad of the coronavirus situation.

Many in Italy also fear that the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Italian economy could be disastrous. The Bank of Italy estimates a 0.2-percent loss of GDP growth due to the virus crisis. Lombardy and Veneto, the regions currently hit the worst, are among the wealthiest, most dynamic, and most export-intensive in Italy.

There are also businesses that have been benefiting from the panic sparked by the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Supermarkets and big discount chains have been ravaged by shoppers as Italians have begun stockpiling food, while pharmacies have sold out face masks and anti-flu drugs stocked in their inventories.

Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on Italy or advised against traveling to Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak.

 
 
   
