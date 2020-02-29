One in five Britons worse off financially than peers without degrees: Report

One in five British people would have been better off financially had they not attended university, a research revealed.

Almost no men who study creative arts at university will make financial gains from their degrees over their lifetimes, an analysis by the London-based Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) suggests, according to The Independent.

Male graduates enjoy an earnings boost of around £130,000 over the course of their working lives compared to what they would have earnt if they did not go to university, while women take home about £100,000 more, the report shows.

But the research estimates that one in five people with a university education, around 70,000 for each academic year, are left worse off financially than their peers who avoided higher education.

Around 15 percent of women and around a quarter of men have negative lifetime financial returns to undergraduate degrees, according to the analysis commissioned by the Department for Education.

The report also found a stark gender gap in earnings for employees aged between 30 and 40. Median earnings of men who studied degrees grow by £15,000 in their 30s, compared to just £5,000 for women.

This could be due to women taking time out to start a family, authors of the report suggested.

Subject choice also has a significant impact on earnings. Women studying creative arts and languages see hardly any boost, but those who study law, economics or medicine gain around £250,000 on average.

Meanwhile, men studying medicine or economics have average returns of more than half a million pounds – but male creative arts students have negative financial returns, the data shows.

Jack Britton, coauthor of the report and an associate director at IFS, said, “About one in five have negative private returns. They lose out from going to university. In most cases that is because they earn less than they would have done had they not gone.”

Almost no men with creative arts degrees will see an earnings boost from going to university, he added.

The research found economics and medicine represented the best returns for the treasury.

Women who studied these subjects earned the government an extra £200,000 and men an extra £500,000 before retirement.

But almost all creative arts students regardless of gender represented a net cost to the exchequer.

Ben Waltmann, coauthor of the report and a research economist at IFS, said, “The government makes an overall loss on financing the degrees of nearly half of all graduates. These losses are concentrated among those studying certain subjects.

“For creative arts, for example, the losses are substantial. This need not mean that the government is misallocating funds, but it is important to be aware of the costs involved.”