World’s biggest ‘Shahnameh’ unveiled in India

The biggest Ferdowsi’s ‘Shahnameh’ (Book of Kings) was unveiled in the ceremony attended by the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India Ali Chegeni, heads of major Indian universities, and Indian artists, according to the Iranian Embassy in Delhi.

The book was unveiled during the event titled ‘Tree of Friendship’ (also called Art and Culture Festival of Shahnameh and Iranian Identity), was held at the India International Centre on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of India-Iran diplomatic relations, according to IRNA.

All the materials being used in the world's biggest ‘Shahnameh’ including papers and cover are handmade and produced by Iranian and Indian artists. Also, its box has been made of elephant tusk.

The book has a weight of 32 kilograms with 90 centimeters in length and 50 centimeters in width. Counting the box’s weight, the total weight reaches 50 kilograms.

The calligraphy of this prominent artwork which is in 540 pages was done by Shamim Ahmad, an Indian artist.

Chegeni said that it took six years to prepare the book. It has been scripted from an ancient version of the book in India.

Indian university professors spoke of the country's popular interest in the legendary character of ‘Shahnameh’, Rostam.

The director general of the India International Centre, Narinder Nath Vohra, said ‘Shahnameh’ is among the world’s literary masterpieces which should be introduced and presented to all people due to its precious content.

Referring to Indians’ interest in Iran’s prominent poets including Ferdowsi, he called such festivals as an effort to strengthen the cultural ties between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the program, a meeting was also held on responses of ‘Shahnameh’ to challenges of contemporary humans.