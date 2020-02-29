Roman Polanski wins best director at French 'Oscars' amid protests

LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP Protesters gathered on February 28, 2020 outside the Salle Pleyel in Paris, site of the César Film Awards, where Roman Polanski and his film ‘J’accuse’ were up for 12 prizes. It won three, including best director.

Police and protesters clashed briefly outside the French “Oscars” ceremony as the Franco-Polish film director Roman Polanski was awarded the prize for best director.

Immediately after the announcement there was shouting and booing among the audience, and the two actors who announced the award quickly left the stage, theguardian.com reported.

More than 100 angry protestors had gathered to demonstrate against the honor for the controversial director, who is still wanted in the US after pleading guilty due to a misconduct against a 13-year-old girl but fleeing before being sentenced in 1977.

Even after Polanski announced he would not be attending the Césars awards ceremony for fear of what he described as a “public lynching”, protesters gathered outside the venue to vent their fury at his film ‘An Officer and a Spy’ (J’Accuse) being nominated for 12 awards.

The award-giving ceremony opened with the French actor and comedian Florence Foresti, who was hosting the event, announcing “Predators, producers, gentlemen with an electronic bracelet …”

Polanski’s film was given an early César for best costumes, but there was nobody from the production team to collect the prize. It won the second of its three awards for best adaptation.

Caroline Fourest, a filmmaker, author and columnist at Marianne magazine, said the César judges had rewarded “Polanski and not his work … as well as a 100% masculine film”.

Earlier, France’s culture minister entered the row saying that to give the controversial director a César would send the wrong signals.

Franck Riester’s comments came hours after Polanski, 87, said he would not attend the awards ceremony for fear of being subject to a “public lynching” by feminists.

Women’s rights activists are furious the judges gave the director’s latest film numerous nominations.

Polanski’s film, called ‘An Officer and a Spy’ in English after the Robert Harris novel about the Dreyfus affair, won two prizes at the Venice International Film Festival, including best director.

“Fantasies of unhealthy minds are now treated as proven facts,” Polanski said in a statement earlier on Thursday. “We know how this evening will play out.”

This latest case has relaunched the debate over Polanski’s place in French – and world – cinema, and whether his work can or should be regarded as separate from the man.

Earlier, protestors sprayed anti-Polanski graffiti outside the venue and the headquarters of the French film academy, the Académie des Césars.

The renewed controversy came weeks after the academy resigned en masse. Alain Terzian, its president, had defended the decision to honor Polanski’s film, saying it was not the institution’s role to take “a moral stance” when it came to awards. An open letter signed by more than 200 actors, producers and directors had demanded “profound reform” of the academy, saying it was stuck in the past and criticizing its lack of transparency.

Marlène Schiaparelli, France’s equality minister, suggested French cinema was still behind the times and had “yet to complete its awakening, its revolution”.

It is not the first time anger and protests centered on Polanski have disrupted the Césars. In 2017, Polanski was named to preside over the awards ceremony but stepped down after a wave of outrage.