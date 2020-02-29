RSS
February 29, 2020

February 29, 2020

ITB Berlin Tourism Fair canceled due to coronavirus

ITB Berlin Tourism Fair canceled due to coronavirus
Germany’s ITB Tourism Fair was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus, organizers Messe Berlin GmbH said.

The fair was scheduled for early March, with around 10,000 exhibitors scheduled to attend.

It was called off following advice from Berlin’s health and economics ministries, and after its health authority asked organizers to impose stricter controls on potential visitors, Messe Berlin said.

“The health authority in Berlin-Charlottenburg dramatically increased preconditions for the fair,” it said in the Tweet, according to Reuters.

Every visitor would have had to prove to Messe Berlin that they had not traveled from a high-risk region, and to have had no contact with people from those regions.

“These preconditions could not be met by Messe Berlin,” the event organizer said.

It was the second high-profile international trade fair to be canceled, following a decision by Swiss authorities to stop the Geneva car show.

 

 

 

   
ITB Tourism Fair
Berlin
coronavirus
