Beirut Int’l Women Film Festival to host Iran’s ‘Driving Lessons’

The third edition of Beirut International Women Film Festival (BWFF) is set to host Iranian acclaimed short film ‘Driving Lessons’.

Directed by Marzieh Riahi, the award-winning short will be in competition with short films from countries such as Turkey, Germany, Britain, Italy, and Switzerland, ifilmtv.com reported.

Riahi’s 13-minute film narrates the story of Bahareh, who, according to Iranian law, must have her traditional, chauvinistic husband accompany her during driving lessons so that she and her instructor are not left alone together without a third party presence.

The short film has previously competed at the Tampere Film Festival in Finland, the Cartagena Film Festival in Colombia, the Tribeca Film Festival in the US, and the Edmonton International Film Festival in Canada.

The film won the best short film at the 22nd edition of the Religion Today Film Festival in Trento, Italy, the best non-Irish short award at the Dublin Feminist Film Festival in Ireland, the Golden Apricot for best short film at the 16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia, the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women’s Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea, and best short drama at the 13th edition of the ‘I Will Tell International Film Festival’ in London.

The Through Women’s Eyes International Film Festival in the US and the International Regensburg Short Film Week in Germany are two other events that will soon screen the short film.

This year edition of the BWFF will be holding under the theme of ‘Women for Leadership’. According to the festival’s official website, the theme has been set to highlight “the role of women as leaders in their societies”.

The BWFF is slated for March 8-13.