Six Iranian films on Japanese screens

Six Iranian films are on Japanese screens during a two-day event in the city of Fujisawa starting on February 29.

The program is part of the first provincial Iranian film festival in Japan, organized by the Iranian Embassy in Tokyo in cooperation with the Municipality of Fujisawa in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, IRNA wrote.

The screening program includes ‘The Painting Pool’ by Maziar Miri, and ‘So Close, So Far’ by Reza Mirkarimi, and ‘Sweet Taste of Imagination’ by Kamal Tabrizi.

Other titles are ‘Crazy Rook’ by Abolhassan Davoudi, ‘Bodyguard’ by Ebrahim Hatamikia, and the documentary ‘The Last Supper’ by Mohammad Qane’fard.

All films are presented with Japanese subtitles.