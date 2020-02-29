RSS
February 29, 2020

News ID: 266320
February 29, 2020

Iran dismisses Pompeo's 'hypocritical' claim on coronavirus response

IRNA

Iran dismissed a "hypocritical" claim made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about making an offer to Tehran to help the Islamic Republic fight the new coronavirus, saying such remarks pursue political purposes and aim to distract the world public opinion.

"The claim on helping Iran fight the coronavirus which has been made by a country that led the extensive pressure on the Iranian people through its economic terrorism and even blocked the way to the purchase of medicine and medical equipment is a ridiculous claim and a political and psychological play," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, Press TV reported.

He added that the Iranian Foreign Ministry had been in close contact with many countries in order to supply pharmaceutical and health needs to contain the outbreak of the disease. Iran, he added, has obtained the means of support to that end through certain friendly countries.

The Iranian spokesman also emphasized that the fight against the coronavirus, which has turned into a global epidemic and spread to many countries, requires collective determination and broad international cooperation.

Mousavi also dismissed certain politically-motivated moves that seek to take advantage of the patients' conditions.

In a hearing at the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday, the US official claimed that the Islamic Republic did not have a solid healthcare infrastructure and said Washington had offered to help with the coronavirus response in Iran.

"We have made offers to the Islamic Republic of Iran to help. And we've made clear to others around the world and in the region that assistance, humanitarian assistance to push back against the coronavirus in Iran is something that the United States of America fully supports. We will continue to support," Pompeo said. 

 

   
Iran
Pompeo
coronavirus
