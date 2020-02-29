Countries report more coronavirus cases

REUTERS People wearing face masks walk next to barriers set up residential area in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China on February 28, 2020.

WHO raises global risk of virus from 'high' to 'very high'

The coronavirus spread further on Saturday, with cases reported for the first time in at least six countries across four continents, battering markets and leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise its impact risk alert to “very high.”

Hopes that the epidemic that started in China late last year would be over in months, and that economic activity would quickly return to normal, have been shattered, Reuters reported.

World shares were on course for their largest weekly fall since the 2008 financial crisis, bringing the global wipeout to $5 trillion as supply chains were disrupted, travel plans postponed and major events canceled.

The WHO said it was raising its assessment of the global risk to ‘very high’ from ‘high’, which its head of emergencies Dr Mike Ryan said was intended to put national authorities on full alert.

“I think this is a reality check for every government on the planet - wake up, get ready, this virus may be on its way and you need to be ready,” Ryan said.

The Chinese National Health Commission reported on Saturday at least 47 new deaths, bringing to 2,835 the number of fatalities nationwide among 79,251 confirmed cases.

Mexico, Nigeria, New Zealand, Lithuania, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Qatar reported their first cases. Mexico is the second Latin American country to register the virus, after Brazil.

The Nigerian case, an Italian man, is the first in sub-Saharan Africa. The man traveled through the capital and other parts of Nigeria for almost two days before he was isolated and quarantined, authorities said, underlining the difficulties already overstretched health services will have in containing the disease.

Potentially making it even harder to eradicate, a growing number of discharged coronavirus patients in China and elsewhere are testing positive again, sometimes weeks after being allowed to leave the hospital.

In addition to stockpiling medical supplies, some governments ordered schools shut and canceled big gatherings to try to halt the flu-like disease. Switzerland canceled next week’s Geneva international car show, one of the industry’s most important gatherings.

The New York Stock Exchange said it had “robust contingency plans” to allow it to continue operating if its floor had to close.

Surging outside China

The outbreak appears to be easing in China, where it first emerged late last year in a market illegally trading wildlife.

Mainland China reported 327 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the country in more than a month, and China’s three biggest airlines restored some flights.

But the virus is surging elsewhere. Countries other than China now account for about three-quarters of new infections.

South Korea has reported more than 800 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s total infections to 3,150, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

The country first said there were 594 new cases but later reported that an additional 219 new cases had been confirmed.

Together they logged a record daily increase in infections since South Korea confirmed its first patient on 20 January. Another person is confirmed to have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 17.

South Korea has urged its citizens to stay indoors and said it was facing a critical moment in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The death toll in Italy rose to 21, with nearly 900 testing positive. Cafes and schools have been closed as daily life has ground to a halt.

And in Iran, the number of deaths rose to 43 on Saturday.

In the United States, the outbreak of the new coronavirus and efforts to prepare for its possible spread have become political in a presidential election year.

Federal government health officials told lawmakers the country had insufficient testing resources, a source said, and Democratic presidential candidates slammed the government’s response. But the White House played down the coronavirus crisis and called the high level of news coverage a ploy to hurt US President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration plans to use defense legislation to boost production of protective gear like masks and gloves, the health secretary said.

Online retailer Amazon.com joined other companies in implementing travel restrictions for its employees.

Japan is scheduled to host the 2020 Olympics in July but Ryan said discussions were being held about whether to go ahead. Organizers will decide next week on the ceremonial torch relay, due to arrive on March 20 for a 121-day journey.

Confirmed cases in Japan have risen above 200, with four deaths, excluding more than 700 cases on a quarantined cruise liner, Diamond Princess. Six people from the ship have died, including a man who was reported on Friday as the first British person to die from the disease.