Rouhani: Coronavirus requires global cooperation to contain

National Desk

Iran rejects foreign media death toll 'rumor'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that the coronavirus outbreak has “turned into a global problem” and that “all governments and nations” have to cooperate to counter it.

Speaking on the phone with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday, Rouhani said that “no country will be able to fully avoid the virus.”

“All countries will consequently have no choice other than to share their experience and resources to counter this issue,” he said.

The president added that “we look forward to expanding bilateral and regional medical cooperation with all countries in the region.”

Highlighting the Iranian Health Ministry's special measures to contain the outbreak, Rouhani said Iran “is carrying out specific health protocols related to its trade and export of goods”.

He also said Tehran and Doha can “return their flights to normal” by implementing a specific health protocol proposed by Iran.

Sheikh Tamim welcomed Rouhani’s proposal for cooperation between the two countries’ health ministries and the formation of mutual medical protocols allowing trade and travel between the two countries.

“The country and government of Qatar see themselves by the side of the Iranian government and nation and will not hesitate to engage in cooperation and provide any support to fight this decease,” he said.

Qatar announced Saturday its first coronavirus case, a Qatari citizen who was on an earlier evacuation flight from Iran.

Virus death toll jumps

MEHR

Iran’s Health Ministry on Saturday reported nine new deaths and 205 cases of infections over the previous 24 hours taking the overall totals to 43 deaths and 593 confirmed infection cases.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said among the latest infections, 22 were in Golestan, a new outbreak in the northeastern province on the Caspian Sea coast.

A 53 percent jump in infections was the highest figure for a single day since Iran announced its first two deaths in Qom, a center for Islamic studies and pilgrims from abroad, on February 19.

Since it announced its first coronavirus deaths, Iran has scrambled to bring the outbreak under control, shutting schools, suspending cultural and sporting events, and halting meetings of Parliament.

Iran's coronavirus death toll is the highest for any country other than China – where COVID-19 first emerged.

The virus has infected more than 85,000 people and caused more than 2,900 deaths since emerging in China. Of over 720 confirmed cases scattered across the Mideast, the majority trace back to Iran.

One of Iran's seven vice presidents, Massoumeh Ebtekar, and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi are among several senior officials who have been infected.

Jahanpour has warned that large increases in the number of confirmed cases would happen, saying “tens of thousands” could seek testing for the coronavirus.

He also encouraged people to continue to avoid mass gatherings — even funerals for those who died of the virus.

“The safest place is our homes and our cities,” he said. “We have to reduce our visits, even attending to funerals, and of course those people who are mourning, will feel guilty if they find that their ceremony causes the disease to spread.”

Iran’s Health Minister Saeid Namaki warned on Friday of “a very difficult week” ahead in Iran, where the death rate among confirmed cases has been around 10 percent, compared to around three percent elsewhere.

Iran’s government spokesman will hold his weekly news conference online due to the outbreak, local media reported.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry advised Iranians to avoid trips to South Korea, which reported 594 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking its tally to 2,931 cases.

BBC tally rejected

TASNIM

Jahanpour also dismissed as "rumors" a report that coronavirus has killed more than 200 people in the country.

Jahanpour said foreign media were spreading misinformation about the outbreak.

"Given the rumors and false and contradictory content that may be published from satellite networks or media which are not well-intentioned toward Iranian people, I must say that what we publish as definitive statistics is based on the latest definitive findings of laboratory tests," he told a televised news conference.

Citing unnamed sources in Iran's health system, the BBC's Persian-language service claimed on Friday that at least 210 people had died in the COVID-19 outbreak. The London-based broadcaster said most of the dead were in Qom or in the capital Tehran,

Jahanpour disputed the report as being politically motivated, conflating other causes of deaths with the coronavirus and relying on sources without access to Iran’s coronavirus testing labs.

On Friday, he said BBC Persian has joined Iran's regional enemies in a "race to spread lies."

"Iran's exemplary transparency in publishing information on the coronavirus has stunned many people," Jahanpour tweeted.

The streets of Tehran were less crowded than usual on Saturday with people apparently staying at home.

Traffic was flowing more freely than normal in the capital in the morning, when it usually chokes the streets at the start of the working week.

The office of Tehran's governor announced a reduction in working hours in a bid to reduce the chances of the virus spreading.

Shops and pharmacies have been struggling to meet demand as people have been stocking up on bleach, disinfectant wipes, face masks, and other sanitary products, as well as non-perishable food.

Large posters have gone up on advertising billboards in the capital urging people to follow hygiene guidelines such as washing hands and not touching handrails and other objects in public places.

AFP, AP, Reuters, and Press TV contributed to this story.