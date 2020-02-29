Senator seeks assurances US sanctions not hindering Iran coronavirus fight

Senator Elizabeth Warren has sought assurances from the US administration that humanitarian aid to Iran is not being hindered by US sanctions amid the global spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter to US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and the Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, she expressed concern about the vulnerability of the Iranian people to the coronavirus and, the Hill reported.

Food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies are exempt from the sanctions Washington reimposed on Tehran after US President Donald Trump unilaterally walked away from a 2015 international deal over Iran’s nuclear program.

But the US measures, targeting everything from oil sales to shipping and financial activities, have deterred several foreign banks from doing business with the Islamic Republic – including humanitarian deals.

Iran has lashed out at the US sanctions as economic sanctions saying they have targeted the ordinary Iranian’s and the country’s medical and food tranactions.

Regarding the US measures taken to facilitate humanitarian trade with Iran, Senator Warren wrote, "Though these steps would appear on the surface to be sufficient, I am concerned that the limited nature of the exceptions and the fact that trade in general with Iran has been circumscribed by US sanctions may make it difficult for urgently needed medical goods to get to Iran to combat the coronavirus.”

The Treasury Department issued a license on Thursday to allow humanitarian aid to go to Iran through a Swiss channel.

Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that the effectiveness of the Swiss humanitarian channel cannot be judged while the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic continue to threaten Iranians’ lives.

Commenting about the recent humanitarian aid received through the humanitarian channel, Jahanpour added, "We cannot judge about its effectiveness on the livelihood of Iranian people unless we see its practical results".

“I am concerned about the vulnerability of the Iranian people to the coronavirus,” Warren said.

She was among a group of senators who have introduced a bill, S.3314, the Iran Diplomacy Act, which calls upon the US to return to its commitments under the P5+1 nuclear deal with Iran, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The bill is non-binding, and seemingly is just the latest in a series of congressional bills objecting to Trump’s policy on Iran.