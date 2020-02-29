Iran’s annual surplus steel output to reach 10m tons by March

Iran’s annual domestic steel consumption will stand at 17 million tons by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020), resulting in a surplus production of 10 million tons, said the head of the Association of Tehran’s Iron, Steel and Metals Sellers.

Domestic Economy Desk

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Hamidreza Rastgar also said at present, Iran has achieved a favorable position in steel production, which enables it to be an exporter of the product in addition to meeting the domestic demand.

He described as an ambiguity the illogical increase in the steel price in Iran, saying this is not a good justification to say that a sponge iron shortage, a basic element in steel production, in the domestic market – caused by excessive exports in the past – has been the reason for the steel price rise.

Rastgar blamed spare liquidity in the domestic market for the increase in the steel price, noting that some believe that Iran is under US unilateral sanctions, to preserve the value of their money and cash assets they should purchase, among other things, steel.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

Iran retaliated by scaling back from its commitments under the deal as the European signatories also failed to carry out their undertakings within the JCPOA.

“Currently, steel, following oil, can be the second biggest source of forex revenues for the country. Thanks to the good investments in the sector, Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in steel production,” said Rastgar.

He regretted that the domestic steel sector fails to have a comprehensive plan for its consumption chain and stressed that under the present circumstances where the country is under sanctions, the domestic steel market should have an effective and consistent plan.



