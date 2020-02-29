SSIC: Antiseptics output up amid coronavirus outbreak

The subsidiaries of Iran’s Social Security Investment Company (SSIC) have increased their daily production of antiseptics over the past week, producing several thousand liters of the product per day in this period.

This has been done concurrent with the spread of coronavirus epidemic in Iran and the growth in the domestic demand for such products, announced Mohammad Rezvanifar, the managing director of the SSIC – also known by its Persian acronym SHASTA, in a letter to Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari containing a report of the measures taken by the country’s pharmaceutical holdings to produce antiseptics.

According to IRNA, the letter read, “In view of the special emphasis you put on this issue and given the news about the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Tamin Pharmaceutical Investment Company (TPICO) – a subsidiary of SHASTA – set up a headquarters in late January to increase preparedness for combating the probable coronavirus epidemic in the country. Following frequent meetings, the headquarters has devised a number of measures to guarantee sustainable supply of pharmaceuticals to the domestic market.”

The letter continued, “Among the measures was to increase the production of antiseptic solutions for disinfecting hands and surfaces based on the protocols approved by the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education as well as the World Health Organization (WHO).”

As a result of predicting the occurrence of the critical situation and the sharp and immediate rise in the domestic demand for antiseptics, a number of Iranian companies, affiliated to the SSIC and TPICO, managed to take the necessary measures over the past seven days and begin large-scale production and distribution of such products.

Commenting on this in his letter, Rezvanifar added, “This has been achieved thanks to round-the-clock efforts by the staff of four companies affiliated to TPICO over the past seven days. Thus far, several thousand liters of antiseptics have been produced and distributed among Iranian drug production plants. After obtaining the required permits and procuring raw and packaging materials, the domestic capacity to produce antiseptics will see a remarkable boost in coming days, making it possible to meet a major portion of the country’s demand for the product.”

According to the statistics provided in the letter, Rahavard Tamin Pharmaceutical Company is capable of producing 4,000 liters of alcohol-based antiseptics per day, Zagros Pharmed Pars Co. has a capacity to produce between 3,000 and 6,000 liters of the same product per day, Darou Pakhsh Pharma Chem Co. has a daily production capacity of 6,000 liters and Chlorpars company’s daily capacity to produce hydrogen peroxide-based antiseptics stands at 5,000 liters.

Therefore, these four companies are expected to produce and distribute among drug production factories a total of 21,000 liters of antiseptics per day this week (which started Saturday).

NPC initiative

In addition, the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) has placed on the agenda of one its subsidiaries production of antiseptics to meet the needs of those employed in the domestic petrochemical sector, announced Ayoub Banavi, an NPC spokesman.

He added this was ordered by Managing Director of the NPC Behzad Mohammadi following the severe shortage of such products in the country and to address the needs of the personnel involved in the industry, particularly in the southern regions of the country.



