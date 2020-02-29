Shukri Abdi's mother "disappointed" as death inquest adjourned

The body of Shukri Yahya Abdi, who first came to the UK as a refugee in 2017, was found in the River Irwell in Bury, Greater Manchester in June 2019. A group of children were with her at the river in the period before she died. Their identities have been hidden from the public - only being named as childs -one to five, Presstv Reported.

The week-long inquiry has had many twists and turns. On Monday, Shurkis' mother Zamzam gave a testimony which was poorly translated. On Wednesday, childs three and four were exonerated - turns out they tried to save Shukri's life as she drowned. Also the court heard that Shukri was allegedly threatened before she died. Later on the week, child two gave evidence late leading to the need for an extension for remaining testimony from child one.

The delays have led to frustration for a family looking for answers and closure.

Going forward, the family will be forced to wait. Determination remains, but so too does their pain.