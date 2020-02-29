Iran coronavirus death toll climbs to 43 with almost 600 infected

Speaking on Saturday, Kianoush Jahanpour, the head of public relations and information center of the Iranian Ministry of Health, reported 205 new infections within 24 hours, mostly in the capital Tehran.

In total, he added, 593 people have contracted the disease and 43 have died.

Jahanpour further noted that 123 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, Presstv Reported.

The coronavirus — named COVID-19 — first emerged in China late last year and is now spreading in Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic.

Since December 2019, over 85,670 people have been infected in several countries, with more than 2,930 deaths mostly reported in China.

In Iran, the virus showed up in the city of Qom, a destination for Muslim pilgrims from across the world.

The government has ordered the shutting of schools until Tuesday and extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week.

Iranian medical officials have assured that the country will soon rein in the spread of the virus, saying that their response will wow the world.

The virus causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It may also worsen to pneumonia, which can be fatal.