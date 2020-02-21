Rep. Tulsi Gabbard condemns intelligence agencies for targeting Sanders

Last week, US intelligence sources reported Russia was seeking to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, media reported.

"Reckless claims by anonymous officials that Russia is 'helping' @BernieSanders are deeply irresponsible. I am calling on all presidential candidates to condemn any interference in our elections by out-of-control intelligence agencies," Gabbard tweeted on Friday, Presstv Reported.

In an article run by the Hill on Friday, Gabbard condemned the repetition of unfounded accusations against the Democratic presidential hopeful.

"Enough is enough. I am calling on all presidential candidates to stop playing these dangerous political games and immediately condemn any interference in our elections by out-of-control intelligence agencies," she reiterated.

"The American people have the right to know this information, in order to put Russia’s alleged “interference” into proper perspective. It is a mystery why the Intelligence Community would want to hide these details from us. Instead they are relying on highly dubious and vague insinuations filtered through their preferred media outlets, which seem designed to create a panic rather than actually inform the public about a genuine threat," Gabbard noted.

Gabbard insisted that the scope of the alleged interference by Russians needed to be clarified.

"If the CIA, FBI or any other intelligence agency is going to tell voters that 'Russians' are interfering in this election to help certain candidates — or simply 'sow discord' — then they need to immediately provide us with the details of what exactly they’re alleging," she wrote.

Gabbard warned the US intelligence agencies to stop the smearing presidential candidates by saying the Russians were extending their support to them.

"The FBI, CIA or any other intelligence agency should immediately stop smearing presidential candidates with innuendo and vague, evidence-free assertions. That is antithetical to their role in a free democracy. The American people cannot have faith in our intelligence agencies if they are pushing an agenda to harm candidates they dislike."