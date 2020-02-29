Japan's prime minister calls on nation for cooperation in ‘tough battle’ against coronavirus

“To be frank, we cannot win this battle through the efforts of the government alone,” the premier said at a press conference on Saturday, two days after he ordered the closure of all schools nationwide for more than a month.

The unexpected decision for closure, however, drew criticism from teachers, parents and their employers who had been caught off guard by the call.

In response, Abe acknowledged the burden that parents would carry due to the month-long closure of schools, assuring that the government would set up a fund to subsidize those workers who have to take time off work to care for their children, Presstv Reported.

“I have decided we must make all efforts in the next one or two weeks to prevent the spread” of the virus, Abe said, while expressing confidence this was possible.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Japanese prime minister stressed that his country would both hold the Olympic Games, which are scheduled to be held in July and August, and host a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping according to schedule.

Abe said he would spare no effort to expand immigration curbs if needed.

The coronavirus — named COVID-19 — first emerged in China late last year and has already emerged on every continent except Antarctica, sparking fears of a global pandemic, and prompting many governments and businesses to try to prevent people from traveling or gathering in crowded places.

Since December 2019, over 85,670 people have been infected worldwide, with more than 2,930 deaths mostly reported in China.

Japan has seen more than 940 cases of infection, 750 of which have been reported from the British-registered Diamond Princess Cruise liner, which was quarantined near Tokyo earlier this month, figures by the public broadcaster NHK showed.

So far, 11 people have lost their life due to the infection, six of them from the ill-fated ship.

Tokyo is under fire from overseas and at home for handling the outbreak on the vessel.

Mexico confirms first cases of coronavirus

On Friday, Mexico’s Health Ministry said the country had confirmed three cases of the infection, becoming the second Latin American country after Brazil hit by the global outbreak.

According to the ministry, the three cases were all believed to have traveled to northern Italy, the epicenter of the new coronavirus in Europe.

“Probably all three were infected from the same source. All three are imported cases,” Jose Luis Alomia, general director of epidemiology at the Mexican Ministry of Health, said at a press conference.

Italy has already recorded 650 cases of confirmed infection and 17 deaths across cities in its north.

Qatar confirms first case of coronavirus

The Qatari state media announced on Saturday that the first case of suspected infection – a 36-year-old Qatari woman who was evacuated to the capital Doha from Iran – tested positive.

According to health ministry, the infected patient was admitted to a hospital.

“This had been expected because of the virus’s spread across the region and other countries, alongside the exponential increase in the number of cases,” the Qatar News Agency quoted a statement by the health ministry as saying.

On Thursday, Qatar repatriated a number of its nationals from Iran, which is battling the worst outbreak of the new coronavirus outside China, and confined them to a two-week period of quarantine.

Tehran announced on Saturday that COVID-19 had so far killed 43 people and infected 593 others in Iran.

As for other countries of the Persian Gulf region, Kuwait has announced 45 cases of infection, Bahrain 38 cases, Oman six cases and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 21 cases.