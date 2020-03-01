Climate change news coverage up 68% in US during 2019

The volume of climate change coverage on US news shows increased by 68 percent from 2018 to 2019, according to an annual study by the nonprofit organization Media Matters for America.

The news shows of ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox aired 238 minutes of climate change coverage last year, up from 142 minutes of coverage in 2018, energylivenews.com reported.

However, despite the fact broadcast TV networks spent more time talking about climate change, climate coverage as a whole still made up only 0.7 percent of overall nightly and Sunday morning broadcasts in 2019.

The findings of the survey also reveal that networks “didn’t interview many scientists, women, or people of color. Just 10 percent of guests were people of color, 27 percent were women, and 22 percent were scientists”.

It said almost 40 percent of climate segments aired in August and September 2019, the period when fires were burning in the Amazon rainforest, sparked viewers’ concerns about their impact on the climate change.

The researchers examined 2019 news coverage of climate change by analyzing segments devoted to the climate crisis and searching for related terms.