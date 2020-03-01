South Korea exports rise more than expected on chip sales

South Korea’s exports rose for the first time in more than a year on semiconductor sales, an increase that may be short-lived as the coronavirus outbreak takes its toll on world trade.

Exports increased 4.5 percent in February from a year earlier, the Trade Ministry said Sunday. Economists had forecast a 2.8 percent gain, Bloomberg reported.

The actual flow of goods is likely worse than the headline figure suggests, skewed by the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday which added three business days to the month this year in many Asian economies, or roughly an 18 percent increase in work time compared with 2019.

South Korea’s average daily shipments dropped 11.7 percent last month, the report showed. Activity in China’s manufacturing sector contracted sharply in February, data on Saturday showed.

Key insights:

● President Moon Jae-in called for “extraordinary” steps to shield the economy against the virus epidemic, as the number of domestic cases spike. Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government is compiling an extra budget with more than $5.1 billion in spending aid.

● Analysts have slashed projections for the pace of the country’s growth and the Bank of Korea said there’s now a chance of contraction in the first quarter.

● South Korea is an important bellwether of global tech demand because it’s the biggest producer of the memory chips in everything from computers to smartphones.

● “We’re now seeing tremendous short-term disruption from Korea to Thailand to Italy, as companies realize this isn’t only a China issue,” said Nick Vyas from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.