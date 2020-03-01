Rouhani hopes nuclear deal will remain in place through collective cooperation

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed hope that a landmark nuclear deal Iran clinched with major world powers in 2015 will remain in place through collective cooperation.

"As long as we enjoy the benefits of the deal (the JCPOA – officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), we will remain committed to our obligations," Rouhani said in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Press TV reported.

“We hope that this agreement is saved with other parties' cooperation,” he added.

The historic deal has been slowly crumbling since US President Donald Trump withdrew from it in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran. The EU3 – the three European signatories to the nuclear deal – under Washington’s pressure, have failed to protect Tehran’s business interests under the JCPOA against the American bans.

After months of gradual steps to reduce compliance, Iran announced on January 5 that it would take the fifth and final step to scale back its commitments under the nuclear accord to both retaliate for Washington’s departure and trigger the European trio to respect their obligations toward Tehran.

During the phone talk, the Russian president said that Iran and Russia have been cooperating on ways to preserve the nuclear deal and noted that the recent Vienna meeting helped the parties move in this direction.

“The recent summit of experts in Vienna laid the ground for settling this issue, especially with regard to the fact that Tehran has cooperated with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Putin said.

Speaking to reporters after the 15th meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA in Vienna on Wednesday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said the EU3 are keen to preserve the agreement.

"All remaining participants in the JCPOA confirmed once again the importance of this deal and [reaffirmed] their support for the deal, and their efforts, their willingness to protect this deal to make sure that the JCPOA would stay alive," Araqchi said.