IME weekly trade tops $1.1b

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced on Saturday that 826,653 tons of commodities valued at over $1.14 billion were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the past week (ended February 27).

On the domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall of IME, 277,652 tons of various products worth close to $538 million were traded, according to ime.ir.

At this trading hall, 253,264 tons of steel, 11,160 tons of copper, 10,420 tons of aluminum, 250 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 18 tons of precious metal concentrate as well as 540 tons of zinc ingot and 2,000 tons of coke were traded.

The report indicates that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading halls of IME, 548,341 tons of different commodities with a total value of $605 million were traded.

Also 132,820 of bitumen, 95,764 tons of polymer products, 41,423 tons of chemical products, 1,505 tons of insulation, 1,679 tons of base oil as well as 16,050 tons of sulfur were traded.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran's capital market providing many trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, such as performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME, price discovery and price making for Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) trade, secondary markets and end users, providing a venue for government sales and procurement purchases, providing a trading platform and user interface, providing clearing and settlement services, risk management, technology services, and training market participants.