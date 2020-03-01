Iranian films shine at 70th Berlinale

Iranian films received awards at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival known as Berlinale in Germany.

The Golden Bear for best feature film at this year’s Berlinale was given to the German-Czech-Iranian film ‘There Is No Evil,’ a drama by the Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, IRNA wrote.

‘White Winged Horse’ by Mahyar Mandegar and ‘The Kites’ by Payam Hosseini received special mentions at the Generation section of the German event.

The juries of the Generation section including Abbas Amini (Iran), Jenna Bass (South Africa), and Rima Das (India), gave the award to the ‘White Winged Horse’ for using “the audience’s imagination to build an exceptional world, following an unlikely protagonist who nonetheless inspires strong emotion. When fantasy eventually re-connects with reality, we can feel as if we are flying away with the white-winged horse.”

‘White Winged Horse’, which won the Special Mention in Generation 14plus, narrates the story of a man returning to his Iranian hometown, which was destroyed in the war 20 years ago. He is searching for his childhood sweetheart who had promised him eternal love – if he were to return as a white-winged horse. Past and present overlap in the poetic memory and imagination of the boy he once was.

This section’s Grand Prix went to ‘Meu nome é Bagdá’ (‘My Name Is Baghdad’) by Caru Alves de Souza, from Brazil.

‘The Kites’ also received a Special Mention in Generation Kplus.

The members of the International Jury Generation Kplus comprised Marine Atlan, María Novaro and Erik Schmitt.

According to the festival’s website, the film received the award because it “tells us about borders, how they can be dizzying, terrifying and arbitrary. And because it’s a poetic tale that shows us that language can go beyond words and that empathy can be felt from afar.”

‘The Kites’ is the story of a young girl whose kite flies away on the slope of a river valley along the Iraqi-Iranian border of Kurdistan. She calls three boys for help. However, the children are not only separated by the river valley, but also by the explosive legacies of past wars.

This section’s Grand Prix went to ‘Los Lobos’ (‘The Wolves’) by Samuel Kishi Leopo from Mexico.

According to New York Times, the prolific Hong Sang-soo of South Korea took home the best director award for ‘The Woman Who Ran,’ an understated film focused on a series of encounters by a woman visiting old friends. And Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo won the best screenplay award for ‘Bad Tales,’ a darkly tinged examination of one summer in the lives of several families in a small Italian town.

This year’s festival was the first under a new dual-leadership structure headed up by the artistic director Carlo Chatrian and the executive director Mariette Rissenbeek. Many observers of the festival had hoped that Chatrian and Rissenbeek would reinvigorate the festival, which had been accused in recent years of lax curation.

They slimmed down the number of films shown at the Berlinale (as the festival is known in Germany), introduced a new section called Encounters that is dedicated to “aesthetically and structurally daring works,” and promised more attentive curatorial oversight. But many critics saw this year’s lineup as business as usual. Writing in the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the critic Andreas Kilb argued that the festival had not had “many more truly great and prize-worthy contributions” than in previous years.

The 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival was held on February 20 - March 1, 2020.