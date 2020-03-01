Farhadi’s written series ‘Eyd-e Emsal’ on IRIB’s screen

Iranian series titled ‘Eyd-e Emsal’ (This Year’s Feast of New Year), directed by Saeid Aqakhani and written by Asghar Farhadi, is on channel 5 of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) screen.

The cast of the film includes Majid Salehi, Mehran Ghafourian, Ali Sadeqi, and Mohsen Qazi-Moradi, IRNA reported.

Aqakhani’s work is a comedy in which members of a family face some issues during Norouz (Persian New Year) holiday.

The series is in 14 episodes each lasting 45 minutes.

Farhadi’s most famous movie, ‘A Separation’, grabbed global recognition as the first Iranian movie to win an Oscar at the 84th Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film.

Besides the Oscar, the movie received the Golden Bear for Best Film and the Silver Bear for Best Actress and Best Actor at the 61st Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in Germany, becoming the first Iranian film to win the Golden Bear.

It also won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and the Asia Pacific Screen Award for Best Feature Film.