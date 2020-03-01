Iran’s Abbas-Ali, Asgari collect Karate 1 PL golds

Sports Desk

The third round of Karate 1 Premier League in Salzburg, Austria, saw Iranians bag a couple of gold medals.

On Sunday, Hamideh Abbas-Ali beat Italy’s Clio Ferracuti 2-1 in the women’s +68kg final to snatch the gold.

A place in the final bout had already secured the Iranian a berth in Tokyo 2020 Games, which will kick off in Japan on July 24.

In the men’s competitions, Bahman Asgari, representing the country in the -75kg weight class, overcame Stanislav Horuna of Ukraine 3-0 for the country’s first gold of the afternoon.

Hungarian Gabor Harspataki Karoly and Erman Eltemur of Turkey shared the joint-third places of the division.