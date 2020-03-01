Iran’s envoy calls for new approach to boost Tehran-Islamabad trade

The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad-Ali Hosseini on Sunday said that there are a huge potential to enhance trade between the two countries.

During a meeting with Chairman of Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front (PIAF) Mian Nauman Kabir in Lahore, the ambassador said Iran and Pakistan should focus on trade and economic activities to further improve bilateral relations, APP reported.

Hosseini, who had a detailed discussion on bilateral trade and economic relations, said both countries need to adopt new approach and move forward with a faster pace to strengthen trade ties.

He said though trade between the two countries was growing gradually, but still it was below the potential and the business organizations of the two countries should be given a wake-up call so that they could play their due role in strengthening trade and economic ties.

The Iranian envoy hoped that mutual trade and economic relations would grow in future and assured that the Iranian Embassy would extend full support to the trade delegations.

Nauman Kabir said despite being brotherly countries, Pakistan-Iran trade had not met the potential. Hence, both countries must make collective efforts to explore new avenues.

It has always been our endeavor to promote bilateral trade and the PIAF has a very positive approach toward improving trade ties particularly with neighboring countries, he said.

He pointed out that bilateral trade was much less than the potential as Pakistan exports stood at a mere $330.2 million while the imports were around $1.247 billion during 2018 which can be enhanced to $5 billion within a very short period.

Nauman Kabir noted that the negotiations on free trade agreement (FTA) are underway as both countries have shared their desire for upgrading preferential trade agreement (PTA) into the FTA for which initial drafts have already been shared while the State Bank of Pakistan has also shared the draft of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for signing its Banking Payment Arrangement (BPA) with Central Bank of Iran.

He hoped that the desperately needed proper banking channel between Pakistan and Iran becomes a reality soon which would surely boost the existing trade ties.

The PIAF chairman underscored the need to sort out infrastructure constraints to enhance bilateral trade via the Quetta-Taftan land route whereas the regular operation of ECO container trains will lend impetus to cargo and transit facilities between the two countries.

He said there were some bottlenecks in the way of increasing trade which required to be addressed on a priority basis.

By reducing smuggling and undocumented trade, they could improve the figures of bilateral trade, Nauman Kabir added.