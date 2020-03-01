Iran's border trade with three neighbors underway: Official

Iran’s border trade with Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Iraq is currently carried out via trucks without any restriction, said the director general of international transit of Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization.

Manouchehr Salmanzadeh told Tasnim News Agency on Sunday that the trade exchanges with other countries, including Russia, are underway through trucks crossing the Azerbaijani route.

Compared to last week, there has been no significant change in border trade with the countries that had been subject to some restrictions, the official said.

The border trade through trucks with Turkmenistan, Pakistan, and Turkey has been suspended, Salmanzadeh said, adding that according to the countries' officials, the restrictions will be lifted in coming days.

The restrictions came after the outbreak of novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, was reported in Iran.